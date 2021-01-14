Telangana: Intermediate exams likely by April end

Papers to be based on only 70% of syllabus and to have more choices

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 are likely to be held from the last week of April till mid-May. Prior to that, students have to take practical examinations which are likely to be conducted in the second week of April.

The schedules for both intermediate theory and practical exams will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) soon.

“Junior colleges are reopening from February 1. After two months of classwork, the plan is to hold inter exams from the last week of April till mid-May. Before the theory exams, practical exams will be held. We will announce the schedules for both theory and practical exams soon,” a BIE official told ‘Telangana Today’.

With the State government allowing educational institutions to reopen for Classes IX and above from February 1, the BIE is now gearing up to issue the IPE fee notification.

“It is not logical to announce the inter exam fee schedule when colleges are closed. Now that junior colleges have been granted permission to reopen, we will issue the exam fee notification shortly,” the official said.

There will be no change in the examination pattern. However, the board has decided to give additional choices in relevant sections of the question paper. “For instance, students might have to attempt three out of seven questions instead three out of five,” the official said.

Further, the inter exams will be conducted utilising 70 per cent of the syllabus while the remaining will be imparted through assignment and projects by lecturers. The digital audio-visual lectures for intermediate students through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels will continue till March 31. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board announced the academic calendar from September 1, 2020, and has arranged digital audio-visual classes for students.

In its guidelines for reopening, the Education Department has permitted junior colleges with less than 300 students and having sufficient accommodation to operate in the regular shift i.e., 9.30 am to 4 pm. Those having strength above 300 should operate in two shifts i.e., 8.30 am to 12.30 pm, and 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The colleges have also been asked to ensure one student per bench and not more than 30 students in a class.

