Telangana issues order for conversion of degree lecturer pay scales

With this order, government junior lecturers who were promoted as degree lecturers before or after January 1, 2016 and are drawing pay as per State RPS 2015, will now get UGC Pay Scales of 2006.

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has issued a conversion fitment formula for Government Degree college lecturers for shifting from the State Revised Pay Scale (RPS) 2015 to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Pay Scales of 2006. To this effect, GO No.12 was issued here on Wednesday.

With this order, government junior lecturers who were promoted as degree lecturers before or after January 1, 2016 and are drawing pay as per State RPS 2015, will now get UGC Pay Scales of 2006.

Due to lack of a conversion formula, the junior lecturers who were promoted to degree lecturers were earning less. With this order, the issue of the degree lecturers on the pay scales has been resolved, Telangana Government Colleges Gazetted Lecturers Association president Dr. Sanjeevayya and general secretary Dr. K Surender Reddy said in a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .