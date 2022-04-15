Telangana: KCR sanctions 885 additional posts in judiciary

Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and others during the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022 in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday sanctioned 885 additional posts of support staff for recruitment in the judiciary following the increase in number of benches in Telangana State High Court from 24 to 42. Another 1,730 posts have also been approved to facilitate speedy establishment of 22 newly-proposed district courts in the wake of the reorganisation of districts from 10 to 33.

“The State government sanctioned a total of 4,348 new posts to strengthen the judiciary in the State since its formation. We are ready to provide all the support required for the judiciary, but I request the judges to ensure that cases are adjudicated at the earliest,” he said, addressing the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022 at a convention hall here.

Thanking Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for sanctioning and appointing new judges to the Telangana High Court, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that Telangana was making rapid strides in agriculture, IT and industrial sectors, and hoped that the judiciary in the State too would emerge as a model for others in the country.

Under the Digitalisation of Revenue Records programme, the details of 1.52 lakh acres have already been digitised and all the land transactions were being carried out in digital format, he said. “The government has complete faith in the courts and abolished the revenue courts. All the pending litigations have been shifted to the Judiciary wing and I request the judges to expedite the disposal of these cases,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to increase the number of benches in Hyderabad City and Rangareddy courts which are burdened with an increasing number of cases. He expressed his willingness to hand over land belonging to the Horticulture Department for the expansion of the Metropolitan Criminal Courts at Nampally. Further, he also urged the Chief Justice to start new district courts in the 22 newly-formed districts. “The government is ready to construct new court complexes in the current financial year itself since the District Collectors have already identified necessary land for the purpose,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said that international investors prefer investing money in places that have facilities for speedy disposal of litigation and stated that the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) in Hyderabad was making rapid progress in this regard.

The investment flow into Telangana will increase if trade, commercial and business disputes are addressed fast from the arbitration centre, the Chief Minister said, and urged the judges to take the initiative in this direction. He also announced that the State government had identified about 30 acres at Durgam Cheruvu for the construction of new judges’ quarters for all 42 judges of the High Court.

