Telangana logs 163 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

By | Published: 6:19 pm 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 163 new Covid-19 infections with two fatalities on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,622 while the total number of positive cases is at 2,97,113. As on Wednesday, there were 1,700 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 101 persons recovered on Wednesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,93,791 with a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 97.3 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 24,920 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 637 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 83,85,870 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,97,113 have tested positive and 2,93,791 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included five from Adilabad, six from Bhadradri, 31 from areas under GHMC, four from Jagtial, three from Jangaon, five from Bhupalpally, one from Gadwal, two from Kamareddy, nine from Karimnagar, three from Khammam, two from Asifabad, three from Mahabubnagar, one from Mahabubabad, seven from Mancherial, two from Medak, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri, one each from Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, six from Nalgonda, three from Nirmal, four from Nizamabad, five from Peddapalli, six from Siricilla, 12 from Rangareddy, six from Sangareddy, two from Siddipet, four each from Suryapet and Vikarabad, four from Warangal Rural, seven from Warangal Urban and two from Bhongir.

