Telangana logs 338 new Covid infections on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 338 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday out of which 135 were from areas under GHMC and 33 from Rangareddy district.

A total of 507 persons recovered on Wednesday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 8,26,269 while the number of active Covid-19 cases across the State was 2,553.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted 24,113 Covid tests out of which results of 539 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3,72,52,392 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.