Telangana logs 507 new Covid infections on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 507 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday out of which 205 positive cases were from areas under GHMC, 42 from Rangareddy and 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts while daily infections were between 10 and 15 in other districts.

A total of 605 persons have recovered on Wednesday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 8,23,272 while the number of active Covid-19 cases in the State is 2997.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted 33,046 Covid tests out of which results of 563 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3,70, 76 711 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.