Telangana logs 772 new Covid cases and seven fatalities

The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Wednesday was 11,472

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported 772 new Covid infections and seven fatalities on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of deaths to 3,710 and the total number of positive cases to 6,29,054.

The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Wednesday was 11,472.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted 1,10,141 Covid rapid tests of which test results of 1,193 samples were awaited. A total of 748 individuals have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.58 per cent on Wednesday.

So far, a total of 1,93,85,126 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 6,29,054 have tested positive and 6,13,872 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included three from Adilabad, 28 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 88 from areas under GHMC, 18 from Jagitial, six from Jangaon, 16 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, one from Jogulamba Gadwal, two from Kamareddy, 48 from Karimnagar, 86 from Khammam, four from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, eight from Mahabubnagar, 33 from Mahabubabad, 47 from Mancherial, four from Medak, 35 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 18 from Mulugu, eight from Nagarkurnool, 57 from Nalgonda, four each from Narayanpet and Nirmal, eight from Nizamabad, 41 from Peddapalli, 16 from Rajanna Siricilla, 35 from Rangareddy, 10 from Sangareddy, 21 from Siddipet, 37 from Suryapet, three from Vikarabad, nine from Wanaparthy, six from Warangal Rural, 51 from Warangal Urban and 17 from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .