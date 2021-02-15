Telangana logs 99 new Covid cases, two deaths

169 more successfully battled Covid, taking the tally of recoveries in the State to 2,93,379, with a recovery rate of 98.88% against the country’s 97.3%

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 99 new Covid-19 infections with two fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,618 and cases to 2, 96,673. As of Sunday, the State had 1,676 active cases.

Also, 169 more successfully battled Covid, taking the tally of recoveries in the State to 2,93,379, with a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent against the country’s 97.3 per cent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 15,766 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 415 samples were awaited. Till Sunday, 83,11,404 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State.

Cases reported from the districts include four from Adilabad, 24 from areas under the GHMC, four from Jagitiyal, one each from Jangaon and Bhupalpally, nine from Karimnagar, two from Khammam, two from Mahabubnagar, five from Mancherial, one from Medak, eight from Medchal-Malkajgiri, one from Nirmal, four from Nizamabad, 10 from Ranga Reddy, five from Sangareddy, four from Siddipet, three from Suryapet, two from Vikarabad, four from Warangal Rural and five from Warangal Urban.

