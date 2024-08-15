Telangana: Man considers daughter a burden, poisons her to death

The obnoxious incident was reported to have taken place a couple of months ago, but the arrest took place on Wednesday, following a complaint by the girl's mother Soundarya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 05:42 PM

File photo of Nikitha (8), who was killed by her father.

Medak: A man who considered his daughter to be a financial burden and allegedly poisoned her to death in Sherila village of Veldurthy mandal, was nabbed and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. The obnoxious incident was reported to have taken place a couple of months ago, but the arrest took place on Wednesday, following a complaint by the girl’s mother Soundarya, police said.

The arrested man Ikkiri Srisailam was alleged to have mixed a rodenticide in a cold drink and fed it to his daughter Nikitha (8) when she was alone at home on May 31. The girl fell ill and was admitted to a local hospital in Toopran from where she was referred to Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad. Nikitha died while undergoing treatment. Her relatives and villagers grew suspicious over the behaviour of Srisailam, who did not show any emotion after his daughter’s death.

Moreover, his assertions that he had to spend money on her education and marriage had intensified suspicions. His wife Soundarya had lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday following which Srisailam was taken into custody, said Inspector Ranga Krishna. Police said that Srisailam was also involved in bike thefts in various places. The incident created a sensation in the district.