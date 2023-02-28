Telangana: Man ends life at Medchal

A 25-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself to a high tension electric pole at Medchal

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man died by suicide by hanging himself to a high tension electric pole at Medchal on Monday night.

According to the police, the man Padire Anil Reddy, (25) a resident of Dubbaka, Nizamabad, hanged himself using a rope to the pole. The body was noticed by the local people in the morning who alerted the police.

The family members told the police that Anil was facing financial problems and might have ended his life due to it. A case is registered by the police and investigation going.