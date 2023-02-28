Hyderabad: Organs of 71-year-old brain dead man donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 71-year-old senior citizen from Khammam, Mallela Pullaiah, who was declared as brain dead by doctors, have donated his organs as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

A carpenter by profession, Pullaiah was injured in a road accident when his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle on February 24. He was shifted to Government Hospital in Nandigama and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda.

Following three-days of intensive care, the condition of Pullaiah did not improve and the doctors declared him as brain dead on February 27. Following a series of grief counselling sessions by grief counsellors from Jeevandan and hospital, the family members of the deceased gave consent to donate his organs.

A total of three organs including liver and two corneas were retrieved and allocated to needy patients based on the Jevandan organ donation guidelines.