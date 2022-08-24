Telangana: Maoist section commander and militia member surrender to police

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) section commander and a militia member surrendered to police here on Wednesday.

The section commander, Veko Deva alias Sandeep of Yampur village and militia member, Madvi Pojja of Tumrel village of Pamed gram panchayat in Bijapur district surrendered to Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr. Vineeth G and CRPF 141Bn Dy. Commandant Singaravelu.

Deva joined the Maoists in 2015 at the behest of Pamed LOS commander Kamala and was later transferred to Dandakaranyam west Bastar division 2nd company member. He was made area committee member ACM in 2021 and carried an SLR weapon.

He was involved in the exchange of fire with security forces at Udatamalla in 2016, at Yerrapalli and Todka in 2020 and at Nendra in 2021 in the west Bastar division.

Pojja, who joined the Maoists in 2019 carried a 12 bore weapon. He took part in an attack on CRPF personnel at Basaguda in Feb 2022 and on CRPF camp under Kistaram police station limits this year, SP informed.

Both Deva and Pojja were vexed with the Maoist ideology and felt that Maoists have become an obstacle in the development of adivasis, hence they surrendered to police. They do not want to be part of Maoists who were depriving adivasis of the facilities like health, education and transportation, he noted.

The Maoist leadership has been forcing innocent tribal girls and boys to join their ranks and forcefully collecting Rs 500 per family in the name of Janatana Sarkar. If adivasis failed to attend Maoist meetings they were made to pay penalties, Dr. Vineeth said.

Conducting people’s courts and running Janatana Sarkar were of no use for adivasis and for their development. If the underground naxals want to surrender to police they could do so by contacting their nearest police station or any of their relatives, he added.

Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raj, Cherla CI B Ashok and others were present.