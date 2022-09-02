| Telangana Martyrs Memorial Getting Ready To Be Inaugurated By The Year End Ktr

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:40 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telanagana Martyrs’ Memorial construction work is in full swing and it may be ready for inauguration by the end of the year.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday took to Twitter to share the details of Martyrs’ memorial works.

Located on the banks of Hussain Sagar, the Martyrs’ Memorial is being built to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate state.

The three lakh sqft iconic structure is shaped like a lamp with light and it can accommodate around 300 cars and 600 two-wheelers. The first floor will include a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery.

The second and third floors will house a convention center and restaurants respectively