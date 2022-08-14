Let us focus on Indianness, which unites us, appeals KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said despite diverse demography Indianness binds people together in the country and urged them to focus on things that unite and not on issues that divide the nation.

The Minister said though in terms of population, China and India were comparable but India was unique. Language, culture, food and other aspects change for every 100 kms in the country. Perhaps, India was the diverse nation in the world, he said.

Addressing at the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme at Parade Grounds here on Sunday, the Minister said differences persist in terms of caste, social class and other factors India has been a role model to the world in many aspects. That was a matter of pride, he said.

“Focus should be on what unites, not on what divides us. We should ensure that India continues to prosper, thrive and truly becomes role model for the rest of the world” said Rama Rao.

Though, many lament on what was achieved during the last 75 years of Independence, India proved to the rest of the world as to how democracy can function and remains the world’s largest democracy, the Minister said.

Later in the evening, the Minister tweeted “My first outing after three weeks. Was delighted to be a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Indian army at Parade Grounds. Honoured the spouses of martyrs and enjoyed the performances of army school children and artists from Kerala and Telangana.”

Photo: Twitter