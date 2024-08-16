Telangana: MAUD department asks LRS applicants to submit documents without waiting for shortfall letters

The applicants, who have not uploaded required documents, including Registered Sale Deed, EC, Market value certificate and Layout copy, can upload online. LRS applicants can also modify other particulars like mobile number, address or other application details using OTP on mobile number.

Hyderabad: To expedite the processing of Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) has instructed applicants to submit required documents without waiting for formal shortfall letter from respective local bodies.

Applicants in the GHMC limits will have to upload the documents on the GHMC website and those in the HMDA limits will have to upload on the HMDA website.

The Government had issued orders for “Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020” in urban & rural areas for plots sold through registered deed on or before August 26, 2020. The last date for filing application was October 15, 2020. The exercise to process the LRS applications was started in January early this year. So far, 4,28,832 applications have been processed and of these 60,213 applications were approved and an amount of Rs.96.60 crores was collected.

However, more than 75 percent of the applications have shortfall in documents. As a result, such applications were returned for submission of the required documents. Accordingly, the applications are not being disposed in time. Now, to expedite the processing of applications, the MAUD decided to provide an opportunity to the applicants to submit the complete documents without waiting for the formal shortfall letter from local Municipality or Corporation or UDAs.

Further, help desks were being set up in all the municipalities, corporations, UDAs and District Collector’s Offices. LRS applicants can visit these help desks for any queries or clarifications, said a press release from MAUD department.