Telangana medical colleges notify appointment of 24 senior faculty members

By Mitu David Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, on Friday released a notification inviting applications from eligible doctors to fill-up 24 posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors on contract basis for a period one one-year.

These senior faculty will be filled in the government medical colleges in Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Mahbubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Asifabad, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Sanga Reddy, Nirmal, Mancherial, Khammam, Ramagundam, Sircilla, Kamareddy and Adilabad.

The application forms along with scanned necessary documents from eligible candidates should be submitted to ‘dmerecruitment.contract@gmail.com’ by August 5, while counselling will be conducted on August 9.

The seat matrix will be displayed a day before the counselling.

The specialty posts include Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forenseic Medicine and Community Medicine.

The monthly consolidated pay for Professor will be Rs. 1,90,000, for Associate Professors it will be Rs. 1,50,000 and for Assistant Professors, it is Rs. 1,25,000. For details: https://dme.telangana.gov.in/