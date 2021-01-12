Telangana: Membership drive for fishermen coop societies from Jan 26

Youngsters above the age of 18 and hailing from communities such as Mudiraj, Gangaputra, Tenugu, Gundlabestha, Bestha and Mutharasi, are eligible to enrol their names for membership

Hyderabad: The enrolment of new members into the Fishermen Cooperative Societies is all set to begin from January 26. Youngsters above the age of 18 and hailing from communities such as Mudiraj, Gangaputra, Tenugu, Gundlabestha, Bestha and Mutharasi, are eligible to enrol their names for membership, following which elections will be held for the Fishermen Cooperative Societies in the State.

Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav who reviewed the ongoing government schemes of the Fisheries department here on Tuesday, directed the officials to release necessary guidelines for enrolment of new members who will be eligible to exercise all rights on the respective tanks with respect to fishing activities. He stated that elections will be held for the Fishermen Cooperative Societies after completing the membership programme.

The Minister asked the officials to ensure that every eligible fisherman benefits from the government welfare schemes. He pointed out that besides releasing fishlings and shrimps into water bodies free of cost, the State government had provided mobile fish outlets and other vehicles to fishermen at subsidised prices to improve their income.

In the first week of February, the department will commence operation of 150 mobile fish outlets in Hyderabad city with each vehicle provided at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each. While the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 6 lakh, the beneficiaries should pay Rs 4 lakh towards their share.

“Each vehicle will be sanctioned to a group comprising three to five women members who can sell fish as well as cooked fish delicacies through these outlets. Besides GHMC, three mobile outlets will be launched in every district across the State,” he added.

Principal Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anitha Rajendra, Fisheries commissioner Lachiram Bhukya and other officials were present.

