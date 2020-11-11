Telangana: Mortal remains of martyred jawan laid to rest

The mortal remains of Sepoy Mahesh reached Hyderabad in a special flight and taken to his village Komanpally by road. A column of Army Jawans marched ahead of the hearse as tens of hundreds of people participated

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Nizamabad: The mortal remains of martyred soldier Mahesh were laid to rest amidst emotional scenes in Komanpally village with full military honours on Wednesday morning. Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad MP D Aravind were present.

The mortal remains of Sepoy Mahesh reached Hyderabad in a special flight and taken to his village Komanpally by road. A column of Army Jawans marched ahead of the hearse as tens of hundreds of people participated in the funeral procession, raising slogans eulogising the sacrifice of Mahesh.

The Army man laid down his life along with three other jawans in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir three days ago.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the gove4nment would stand by the family of the martyred jawan. He had also announced an extra Tia of Rs 50 lakh to the aggrieved family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .