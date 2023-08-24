Telangana: Narsapur MLA’s supporters call for his renomination

Since CM KCR had kept the announcement for Narsapur constituency pending while announcing the candidates for 115 seats, Madan Reddy's followers decided to approach the party and press for his renomination

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is pacifying the cadre, leaders from Narsapur at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Medak: Demanding the renomination of sitting MLA C Madan Reddy as the BRS candidate from Narsapur, his followers from the constituency gathered at Finance Minister T Harish Rao‘s residence at Kokapet in Hyderabad and urged him to declare Madan Reddy as the candidate.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had kept the announcement for Narsapur constituency pending while announcing the candidates for 115 seats in the State, Madan Reddy’s followers decided to approach the party and press for his renomination. Madan Reddy had won from Narsapur in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, defeating former minister V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, who later joined the BRS.

Harish Rao has assured to take the demand to the notice of the Chief Minister. Following his assurance, Madan Reddy and his followers returned to Narsapur.

