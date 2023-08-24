CM KCR to launch plantation of record one crore saplings

Updated On - 09:25 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A record one crore saplings will be planted across the State on Saturday with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to formally launch the massive exercise at Manchirevulu Tech Forest Park, Rangareddy.

To save the biodiversity and increase green cover in the State, the Telangana government had launched the Haritha Haram programme in 2015. Apart from government departments, elected public representatives, people have actively participated in the programme all these years. With an expenditure of Rs.11,095 crore so far, the State has planted over 288 crore saplings, with Haritha Haram globally being recognized as the third-largest environmental conservation effort made by mankind to safeguard the environment.

Effective implementation of the programme has yielded good results. The union government had said that green cover in the State had increased by 7.7 percent. To cater to regional and climatic diversities, as well as the demand for various types of saplings, a total of 14,864 nurseries have been established across the state. This year 30.29 crore saplings have been raised to achieve the targeted planting of 19.29 crore saplings.

The afforestation process has been successful, covering 2.03 lakh acres with block plantations and rejuvenated forests spanning 13.44 lakh acres. To combat the menace of locusts, 55 crore plants underwent root stock treatment. To protect trees within forested regions from wildfire accidents, 21,452 forest fire lines were formed. Apart from soil conservation, measures like construction of check dams and tanks were constructed to enhance water retention capacity.

In addition to rural areas, urban regions have also witnessed large-scale plantations, especially towering trees, enhancing the urban aesthetics without encroaching on urban spaces, was taken up. Following Haritha Haram, Hyderabad has metamorphosed into a Green City of global recognition, boasting a 147 percent surge in green cover as per the Forest Survey of India. The programme has contributed to the establishment of 456 new parks solely within Hyderabad.

Telangana ku Haritaharam Results

➢ Saplings planted across the state so far : 288. 48 crores

➢ Forests on both sides of the roads (Avenue Plantation) : 1,00,691 KM

➢ Multi Road Forests (Multi Level) ; 20,828 KM

➢ Urban Forest Parks : 109 (73 parks already completed and made available to public.

➢ Forest Blocks under HMDA : 188 in total 129 areas.. (Total Area : 1,60,661 Acres)

➢ A total of 59 Urban Forest Parks and 70 Forest Conservation Blocks have been set up in HMDA area.

➢ Total nurseries across the state by 2023 : 14,864

➢ Rural nature forests across the state : 19,472

➢ Bruhat Palle Prakruti Vanalu : 2,077

➢ Total saplings grown in nurseries this year : 30.29 crore

➢ Plantations targeted in 2024 : 20.02 crore

➢ Current season Plantation target in 2023 : 19.29 crore