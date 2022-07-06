Telangana: National integration quota hiked to 20 pc in conventional UG courses

Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: In a move that will enable more students from other States pursue their undergraduate education in Telangana, the national integration quota has been increased from five to 20 per cent in conventional undergraduate courses.

Supernumerary seats (20 per cent above the actual intake) will be created for admitting students under the national integration quota. This new measure will come into effect from the present academic year itself. Earlier, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and conventional universities had decided to enhance the national integration quota from five per cent to 20 per cent in PG courses.

“This year, the national integration quota has been enhanced from five per cent to 20 per cent in UG courses. Also, all eligible international students who seek admission to UG courses will be given admission,” TSCHE official said.

The UG admissions under the national integration quota will be done through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 for which the TSCHE has recently issued the notification.

The registration for first phase admission with a fee of Rs.200 can be done up to July 30 while the web options have to be exercised between July 6 and 30. The seats allotment for the first phase counselling will be released on August 6 and candidates who receive seat allotment should self-report online between August 7 and 18.

Likewise, students can register for second phase admission with a fee of Rs.400 from August 7 to 21 and exercise web options from August 7 to 22. While seats will be allotted on August 27, online self-report has to be done between August 27 and September 10.

Similarly, one more phase of admission counselling will be done. The classes will begin from October 1. For more details, interested students can visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in.