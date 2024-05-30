Telangana NHM Workers await two months’ salaries

Hyderabad: Field level workers implementing various public health schemes under National Health Mission (NHM) in Telangana are yet to receive 2 months of their salaries.

Inordinate delay in release of salaries is impacting public health initiatives, as NHM workers are finding it difficult to focus on implementing the schemes while they remain unpaid for nearly 60-days, former Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said.

On one hand, the Congress led government boasts that it releases salaries for all government employees on the first day of every month. However, in reality, it is quite different, as evident from the travails of the NHM workers, he said.

The NHM workers are employed in all Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), PHCs, Basthi Dawakhanas and T-Diagnostic centres. A total of 17, 541 NHM employees are discharging their duties in 78 different health departments.

“All of them have not received their salaries for the past 2 months. The Congress government should wake-up from its slumber and make arrangements for the quick payment of salaries of all the NHM employees in Telangana,” Harish Rao on platform X (formerly Twitter) said.

Meanwhile, senior office bearers of NHM Employees Association, Telangana said that the health authorities had earlier released one-month salary for all the employees and salaries for 2 months are pending.

“Officials told us that due to model code of conduct during general elections, they are facing inordinate release in the salaries. Before launching another round of protests, we have decided to wait for the last phase (i.e. phase 7) of elections to be over and wait for the government to release the salaries,” members of NHM Employees Association said.