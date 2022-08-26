Telangana: Nine-year-old boy seeks action against father for beating his mother

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:54 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: In an interesting incident, a nine-year-old boy approached the police seeking action against his father for beating his mother frequently in an inebriated condition. Sunkapaka Bharath, who is studying Class-III in Ambedkarnagar school, went to the Mustabad police station in the morning walking almost a kilometer distance and requested the police to counsel his father Balakrishna, who was frequently beating his mother Deepika in inebriated condition.

When SI Venkateshwarlu questioned, the boy informed that his father was frequently quarreling with his mother in inebriated condition and beating her after the argument turned serious.

Balakrishna also beats his sister as well as him if he goes to the rescue of his mother. The boy requested SI to give counseling to his father.

Based on the boy’s request, SI Venkateshwarlu summoned the couple to the police station and counselled them to live a peaceful life without any quarrels. The SI appreciated the boy for approaching them without any fear and asked the people to approach the police if they have any problems.