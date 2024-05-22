Live-in without divorce: Komuravelly SI suspended

The IG suspended Nagaraju as the SI's wife Manasa staged a protest at Komuravelly police station on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Siddipet: Multizone-I IG SV Ranganath suspended Komuravelly Sub-inspector of Police M Nagaraju from duties on Wednesday for being in a live-in relationship with a woman without divorcing his wife. The IG suspended Nagaraju as the SI’s wife Manasa staged a protest at Komuravelly police station on Tuesday night.

The IG also suspended another constable P Srinivas attached to the Mustabad Police Station in Rajanna-Siricilla district on similar grounds. Srinivas was also living in with a woman without divorcing his wife.