Telangana: NMIMS launches UG course in Computer Engineering

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:48 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: NMIMS School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) on Thursday announced the launch of undergraduate programmes in Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) at its Jadcherla campus, Telangana.

The comprehensive four-year BTech programme in Computer Engineering at the school will help students gain expertise in modern engineering practices and disruptive technologies, according to a press release. The BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science), also a four-year programme, constitutes a blend of engineering, mathematics, analytics management, and general education related to modern skill sets of Data Science.

Approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education, the two BTech programmes are requisite in the framework of the growing number of companies in Telangana that are embedding Machine Learning and Data Science into their business operations, it said.

Candidates interested in applying for the programme must have passed the Class XII or equivalent examinations from a recognized board. For application visit the link https://apply.nmims.edu/b-tech-mba-tech-non-cet.