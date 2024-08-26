Telangana NRI from Suryapet drowns in swimming pool in USA’s Atlanta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old native of Patharlaphad village in Atmakur(S) mandal of Suryapet district, died after accidentally falling into a community swimming pool in Atlanta, United States.

According to reports, Thapsi Praveen Kumar, who had been residing in the US along with his wife Shanthi for the last six years, was employed as a teacher at an educational institution. The incident occurred over the weekend, and Praveen’s family were informed about the tragic accident on Sunday evening by his wife.

The family members informed that Praveen went to the swimming pool around 8 pm for swimming. However, he was not aware that the pool was deep and jumped into it and soon started drowning. By the time, help arrived he was dead, the family members said.

Praveen finished his M.Sc Chemistry from Osmania University and worked in several colleges here before leaving to the US. BRS MLA and former Minister G Jagadish Reddy consoled the parents and assured all possible help. He said that he would contact the Ministry of External Affairs officials and try to bring the body to Hyderabad at the earliest.