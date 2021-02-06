Telangana: One crore saplings to be planted marking CM KCR’s birthday on Feb 17

The GIC is making arrangements to begin the plantation drive at 10 am and conclude the entire programme within an hour.

By | Published: 6:29 pm 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: Marking the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on February 17, Green India Challenge (GIC) took up a massive plantation programme – Koti Vrukshaarchana, promoting plantation of one crore saplings across the State. The GIC is making arrangements to begin the plantation drive at 10 am and conclude the entire programme within an hour.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao released a poster for the plantation programme initiated by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, in the presence of Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP Maloth Kavitha and MLA Haripriya Naik here on Saturday.

According to a press release, KT Rama Rao requested all the people’s representatives of TRS party to participate in the event and make it a grand success. He appreciated the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP and TRS general secretary Santosh Kumar for taking up the initiative and encouraging massive plantation for a Green Telangana.

Ministers Mohd Mahamood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that the programme should be taken up by the Sarpanches of all gram panchayats in the state, with village as a unit in coordination with the departments of Forests and Panchayat Raj. On the occasion, MP Santosh Kumar explained about the massive plantation drive to Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao over telephone and sought their support in this regard. Both the Ministers responded positive and assured to issue necessary orders in this regard.

The Green India Challenge (GIC) also decided to award ‘Vanamali’ title to all those who participate in the one crore plantation drive. Green India Challenge representatives Karunakar Reddy and Raghava stated that people who wants to participate in the event may send the message ‘GIC’ to phone number 9000365000 through the Whatsapp. The participants will receive a link to download a mobile application or app on their Whatsapp, using which they should upload their selfie with the plants after planting three saplings. Within a week, they would recieve a message from the Chief Minister along with the ‘Vanamali’ title through Whatsapp or email.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .