Telangana: One day training programme on Juvenile Justice held

Training programme was held on Concepts and Challenges involved in "Juvenile Justice" to sensitize all the stakeholders and functionaries of Juvenile Justice System in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority in coordination with Telangana State Judicial Academy on Mondays conducted a one day refresher training programme on Concepts and Challenges involved in “Juvenile Justice” to sensitize all the stakeholders and functionaries of Juvenile Justice System in the State.

High Court judge and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority Justice P Sam Koshy inaugurated the training programme. Principal Magistrates of Juvenile Justice Boards, District Women & Child Welfare Officers, District Child Protection Unit Officers, Superintendents, Observation Homes in-charges and Members of Juvenile Justice Boards took part in the training programme.

Telangana State Judicial Academy president Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavill, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Committee chairman Justice T Vinod Kumar, Telangana State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary S Goverdhan Reddy, Telangana State Judicial Academy Deputy Director N Venkat Ram and Women Development & Child Welfare Department , Special Secretary & Commissioner. Bharati Holikeri were present.

