Kaddam’s first woman SI is an inspiration for women

Mutyala Rama is probably the first woman to become a SI from the village, Kaddam mandal and Khanapur mandals in Nirmal district.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Mutyala Rama is being felicitated by SP Praveen Kumar in Nirmal recently

Nirmal: At the age of 28, Mutyala Rama is already inspiring young girls and women, including married women from Telangana’s villages to aim for the best. Hailing from the remote Gangapur village in Kaddampeddur mandal, Rama has bagged the job of a Sub-Inspector (civil), in her first attempt itself, proving that marriage was never a barrier to her dreams.

“I stayed in Hyderabad by leaving my 18-month-old baby with my in-laws in order to appear for both the written examinations and physical efficiency tests for recruiting police constables and sub-inspectors, while preparing for Group-2 service. I spent around one-and-a half-year to achieve my goal of a government job,” Rama told ‘Telangana Today.’

The wife of a small time farmer Thirupathi Reddy, Rama said staying away from her baby boy was a tough decision, but inevitable considering her determination to secure a government job since childhood. She visited her son and family members every six months or during important festivals. She opined that she could focus on the examination by detaching herself from the family.

She scored 225 from 400 marks and was selected for the post. She attributed her success to unwavering encouragement from her husband and support from her in-laws. Planning and hard work could help aspirants in excelling in examination and physical efficiency tests, she said, adding that she would strive to bring the crime rate down, besides being friendly with the public.

First woman to become SI in Kaddam

Rama is probably the first woman to become a SI from the village, Kaddam mandal and Khanapur mandals. She went to a residential school run by Chinna Jeeyar swamy at Allampalli village in Kaddampeddur mandal before pursuing her intermediate from a tribal welfare residential college and engineering from a private college of Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar felicitated Rama. Congratulating her, he said she had become a role to aspirants from the region and advised women to draw inspiration from her.