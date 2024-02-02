Telangana: Man held for selling illicitly distilled liquor behind police station

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 02:55 PM

Siddipet: What better place than the vicinity of a police station to sell illicitly distilled liquor?

Police personnel at the Akkannapet station were surprised to find that a bootleggar was selling illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, called Gudumba, behind their police station for sometime. Police officials found that Kuthadi Poshaiah was selling Gudumba behind the station and seized 25 litres of ID liquor from his possession.

Authorities also realised that four more persons were also selling gudumba from the same location and got them bound over before a local magistrate for maintaining good behaviour. They were not arrested as police could not find the contraband from their possession, but only evidences that they were also bootlegging. Meanwhile, the excice department officials raided another place and seized 20 litres of ID liquor after arresting another person. The raids are still continuing in other places.