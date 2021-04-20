Telangana: Over 1.7 lakh individuals receive vaccine

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccination drive in Telangana continued at a brisk pace with authorities administering the vaccine to 1,77,221 individuals at 1,414 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the State as on Monday.

So far, 27.47 lakh persons in the State have received the first dose of Covid vaccine out of which 2.35 lakh were healthcare workers, 2.11 lakh frontline workers and the remaining 23.00 lakh comprise individuals above 45 years of age. A total of 3.81 lakh individuals have so far completed their vaccination schedule by receiving the first and second doses of vaccination.

According to the vaccine bulletin released on Tuesday, so far Telangana has received 32.52 lakh vaccine doses, 62,970 vaccine doses for armed forces and 10,460 doses are available as a buffer with CVCs for advance scheduling. The net vaccine consumed in Telangana is 31.79 lakh doses with a vaccine percentage of 1.6 per cent.

