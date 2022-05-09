Telangana people will not be hoodwinked by power-hungry Congress or BJP: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Bhupalpally: Launching a scathing attack on Congress and BJP for their ‘unfounded allegations’ on the TRS government, Health Minister Harish Rao said that the people of Telangana were clever and they would not be carried away by the false propaganda. He said that the newly created Telangana State had witnessed unprecedented and astounding development in just seven years of rule of the TRS under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He ridiculed the BJP leaders for contradicting statements on the development of the State.

Addressing a public meeting after participating in several foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies here on Monday, Harish Rao alleged that the Congress and BJP leaders were trying to mislead the people as they were unable to stay out of power.

“Of late, they are organising yatras with different names. But they should know that the people of Telangana are clever, and they do not fall prey to their false campaign,” he stated. Rao rubbished the BJP president JP Nadda’s comments on Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS). “Nadda has just read out a script written by someone. But he must come to Bhupalpally and see whether the DBM-38 had got the water or not with the construction of the Kaleshwara project. Farmers will say whether water has come or not. He should know that even the water had reached the tail-end Tekulmatla area through the Kaleshwaram project,” Harish Rao said.

“While union Minister Bishweshwar Tudu made a statement on the floor of Parliament stating that there was no corruption in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project, BJP president Nadda was alleging that Kaleshwaram was filled with corruption. Minister Gadkari said that Kalehwaram was a growth engine, but Nadda alleged that it was corruption. They are making contradicting statements. Who is right and who is wrong? ” he said. Harish has also taken the Congress to task stating that the Warangal declaration as farce and misleading one.

“During the Congress regime in Telangana, there were no farmer welfare schemes like ‘Rythu Bheema’ or ‘Ryhthu Bandhu’. Farmers suffered a lot due to both the power and fertilizer shortage. Congress means suicides of farmers,” he alleged. Alleging that the Congress and BJP are now vying for power in the state, he, however, predicted that they would not come to power by any chance as people were happy with the TRS rule.