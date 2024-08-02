Telangana: Pharma Hub to come up in 2,000 acres in Sangareddy

Collector Sangareddy Valluru Kranthi visits the site proposed for the Pharma Hub at Dappur village in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Yet another industrial hub is coming up on 2,000 acres in Sangareddy district.

Since the State government decided to permit pharmaceutical industries away from Hyderabad and human habitations, the Sangareddy district administration and Telangana Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) was asked to identify land in a suitable location. The district administration identified a location close to Malgi, Dappur and Vaddy villages in Nyalkal mandal. The site is one kilometre away from the Karnataka border and 15km from Bidar town and the airport.

Collector Sangareddy Valluru Kranthi, TGIIC Patancheru zonal manager Rathan Rathod, Deputy Collectors Ravindar Reddy and Nagalakshmi, RDO Zaheerabad, Raju, Assistant Director (Survey and Land Records) Ilesh and others visited the place on Thursday. Since there were 1,000 acres of government land available, the revenue department would need to acquire another 1,000 acres from the local farmers.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rathod said the location would meet the twin challenges of keeping the pharmaceutical industries away from the State capital and also restriction of investment on the land acquisition. The land cost here was relatively low. He said that the land would be developed into plots by leaving 40 per cent of the land for amenities and infrastructure development. The rest of the land would be allotted to industries that wanted to set up their units here. The location was also well-connected since NH-161B passed close to the place while the Bidar Airport was 15 km away. He further said it was located 100 km away from ORR at Patancheru. Rathod said the industries would provide employment to the locals at their own location.