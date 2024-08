Telangana: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy appointed as Agriculture Advisor; more IAS officers transferred

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who defected to Congress, has been appointed as Agriculture Advisor of State and IAS officers were transferred following orders issued on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 07:46 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who defected to Congress, has been appointed as Advisor (Agriculture) in the rank of and status of Minister of State.

Similarly, Gutha Amith Reddy, son of Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, is appointed as Chairman of Telangana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited for a period of two years. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the State government issued orders transferring HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali Kata, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Commissioner.

MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore is given full additional charge as Managing Director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited, relieving Amrapali Kata from full Additional Charge.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed is given full additional charge as Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, relieving Amrapali Kata from full additional charge of the post.

GHMC Additional Commissioner Kota Sreevatsa, is transferred and posted as HMDA Joint Commissioner, as Amrapali Kata transferred. IAS officer Chahat Bajpai is posted Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner. Narayanpet Additional Collector Mayank Mittal is transferred as HMWSSB Executive Director.