Telangana police makes elaborate security arrangements for LS polls

Telangana DGP, Ravi Gupta said a zero-tolerance stance will be maintained towards any disruption to the electoral process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 06:52 PM

Hyderabad: For the Lok Sabha elections to be held on Monday in the State, the Telangana police has made elaborate security arrangements.

To be deployed are 73,414 ranks of civil police, 500 sections of TS Special Police, 164 companies of Central Armed Police Force, three companies of Tamil Nadu Special Armed Police, 2088 ranks from other departments, and 7,000 home guards sourced from other States. Senior police officials will monitor the polling process from the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills.

The police had already enforced Section 144 of CrPC (prohibiting assembly of four or more persons) to prevent any unlawful gathering and have formed special teams to conduct patrolling and thwart attempts to rake in any trouble during the election process.

Telangana DGP, Ravi Gupta said a zero-tolerance stance will be maintained towards any disruption to the electoral process. Mobile police units have been mobilized to intercept and thwart any attempts of illegal transportation of money, liquor, or other illicit materials.

In Hyderabad, a total of 14,000 personnel including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy said as per the ECI guidelines, the CAPF personnel will be deployed at polling stations.

In Rachakonda, around 9000 policemen will be deployed on Monday with local police numbering around 6,000 supported by 3,000 others including the Central Armed Police Forces personnel.

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate which covers seven parliamentary constituencies including two major ones – Malkajgiri and Chevella has deployed nearly 10,000 police personnel both state and central forces.