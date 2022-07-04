Telangana Police Recruitment Board releases exam schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:11 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday announced dates for the Preliminary Written Tests (PWT) for direct recruitment to posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable.

The PWT for SCT SI civil and/or equivalent posts will be conducted on August 7 whereas the PWT for SCT constable vacancies is scheduled to be held on August 21. Both the exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other towns across Telangana.

According to the Board, nearly 2.45 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the SI-level PWT and over 6.5 lakh candidates would take the PC-level PWT.

Candidates can download their hall tickets for SI-level PWT from July 30 and PC-level PWT from August 10 on the Board’s website www.tslprb.in.

The Board had notified 554 vacancies of SI level, 15,644 vacancies of PC level in police department, 63 vacancies of transport constables and 614 vacancies of prohibition and excise constables.