Telangana police tops in collecting e-challan fines

Realisation of e-challans was less than 50 per cent in Mumbai and New Delhi.

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have topped the list among States in realisation of traffic e-challans. They realised over 70 per cent of the e-challans generated against vehicle owners for violating rules prescribed under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. Most e-challans were issued in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates against motorists with photographs as evidence, officials told Telangana Today.

Realisation of e-challans was less than 50 per cent in Mumbai and New Delhi. When senior police officials from other States visited the city to study the steps taken for better traffic management apart from enforcement activity, officials here explained to them the initiatives taken to collect the penalty amount from errant motorists.

Due to the pandemic, the police could not focus much on collecting the fine amount. “At a time when people are facing problems due to the pandemic, we are not insisting on violators paying the fine amount,” a police official said. According to the official, the police department was using the fine amount to improve signal systems at various junctions apart from introducing technology-driven initiatives. Over Rs 66 crore has already been spent on signal systems.

The official said of the over 1.75 crore traffic violation cases registered in 2020, 85 per cent of the cases were booked in non-contact mode against motorists for violating rules under State-wide evidence-based e-challan system in view of the pandemic. As many as 6,65,076 surveillance cameras, mostly installed at the ever-busy intersections in the State, were helping the traffic police book cases against violators, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .