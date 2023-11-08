Telangana Polls: Azharuddin confident despite AIMIM candidate

8 November 23

Hyderabad: Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, Congress party’s candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly segment in the city, on Wednesday said he is not worried about AIMIM putting up a candidate there and exuded confidence that people of the constituency are with him.

According to political analysts, the AIMIM candidate may split the Congress vote share in the constituency.

For the first time, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which claims to be a “friendly party” of the ruling BRS, has fielded Mohammad Rashed Farazuddin from Jubilee Hills making it a keenly watched segment.

BRS has fielded its sitting legislator M Gopinath as its candidate in the segment.

“We are fighting our own election. We are not really worried about who is doing what. I am fighting my own election. It is important for me and I know the people of Jubilee Hills are solidly behind me. They all want me Insha Allah,” Azharuddin told PTI.

He further said his campaign for the November 30 Assembly poll is going well and is receiving good response from people.

Replying to a query, he said there has been no development in the constituency for the past ten years, besides thriving anti-social elements.

He said the Congress will be winning in the upcoming polls and forming the government in Telangana.

According to political analyst Telankapalli Ravi, the MIM candidate may split the Congress votes and benefit BRS in the constituency, which it holds.

He also said there is no guarantee that Azharuddin will sweep the polls as he faces certain allegations.

It may not be a cakewalk for Azharuddin even otherwise also, Ravi opined and said there will be a keen contest.

Accompanied by followers, the former India skipper started his poll campaign and is also undertaking padayatras, besides door-to-door campaign in the constituency.

People at several places are keen to take selfies with him. He also stops by roadside shops and talks to them.

Azharuddin joined the Congress party and won from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in UP in 2009.

He became one of the Working Presidents of the Telangana Congress in 2018.