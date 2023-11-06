Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin granted anticipatory Bail

The court asked the Rachakonda police not to arrest Azharuddin but told the police that it may serve a notice to Azharuddin under Section 41A of CrPC for questioning.

Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in four cases registered against him at Uppal police station for alleged misappropriation of funds of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The court order came as a relief to the former MP and working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, who is contesting as Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Following complaints, four criminal cases were registered against Azharuddin and others for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 3.85 crore. The funds meant for purchase of cricket balls, gym equipment, fire safety equipment and chairs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, was allegedly misappropriated.

The cases were booked on a complaint by HCA CEO Suneel Kante Bose. Azharuddin and others booked by the police for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The former cricketer had termed the allegations false and motivated.

“I have seen news reports that have reported that FIR’s have been registered against me on complaints by CEO, HCA. I want to state that these are all false & motivated allegations & I am in no way connected with the allegations. I will reply to the motivated allegations against me at an appropriate time. This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation. We shall stay strong and fight harder,” Azharuddin had posted on social media platform ‘X’.

