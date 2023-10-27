Congress denies ticket to Vishnuvardhan Reddy, fields Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills

The AICC has announced Mohammad Azharuddin, former Member of Parliament from Moradabad, as the candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday announced the second list of candidates for the ensuing Telangana Assembly Elections.

In the second list, names of several prominent Congress leaders were included. However, one notable omission was the former Jubilee Hills MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Earlier, when the former cricketer held meetings at various venues in Jubilee Hills, Vishnuvardhan Reddy prevented Azharuddin from conducting such gatherings.

P Vishnuvardhan Reddy won form Jubilee Hills in 2004 and 2009, but lost to MLA Maganti Gopinath in 2014 and 2018.