Telangana: POLYCET 2022 results on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 will be released on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

Students and parents can view the results on the website https://sbtet.telangana.gov.in/ and https://polycetts.nic.in/.

A total of 91.62 per cent students have appeared for the entrance test out of 1,13,979 who had registered. The entrance test was conducted in 365 centres across the State on June 30.

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.