Telangana: Proposal for 5-year affiliation for private junior colleges on cards

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Starting this year, private junior colleges could be granted affiliation for three or five years at once.

Towards this, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has sent a proposal to the State government seeking a nod.

As per the proposal, private junior colleges with their own buildings may be granted a three or five years affiliation. Presently, upon receiving applications from the private junior college managements, the Board accords affiliation for one year only.

“A three or five year affiliation has been proposed for the private college managements that have their own buildings. Once the government gives its nod, it will be implemented for this year,” an official said.

The managements seeking affiliation should have their own building or building lease agreement besides FDR, sanitation and building structure soundness certificates and fire no objection certificate from the fire department.

“Granting affiliation for three or five years will be useful and a relief to the college managements as they need not obtain relevant certificates from different departments every year,” said Gowri Satish, president, Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association.

The TS BIE which had invited applications for grant of affiliation has received 1,408 applications out of 1,699 private junior colleges across the State for the academic year 2022-23.

Private junior colleges offering general and vocational courses can submit the application form for the affiliation with a late fee of Rs.10,000, Rs,15,000 and Rs.20,000 up to May 10, 17 and 24 respectively.

