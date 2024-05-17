TS BIE releases hall tickets for intermediate supplementary exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Friday released hall tickets for the intermediate public advanced supplementary theory examinations scheduled to be held from May 24. Students and college principals can download hall tickets from the board’s website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

Students have been advised to check correctness of photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing etc., indicated in the hall tickets. If any discrepancy is found, it should be brought to the notice of the college principal or district intermediate education officer concerned immediately, and get it corrected.

The chief superintendents of theory exam centres have been instructed to allow candidates with downloaded hall tickets for the examinations even without signature of the principal.