Telangana: Quota sought for EWS in educational institutions, public services

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice B Vijasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court, issued notice to the State government in a PIL seeking 10% reservation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in educational institutions and appointments in public services within the jurisdiction of the State. Ale Bhasker Raj, president of OBC Morcha, affiliated to the BJP, contended that individuals of the EWS category are eligible for seats in educational institutions and appointments in the public sector as per the constitutional provisions enshrined in 15(5) and 16(6) of the Constitution.

Lawyers want jab on priority

The same panel took up a letter addressed to the court for ensuring priority to lawyers in the administration of Covid vaccine. Former Assistant Solicitor General Poonam Ashok Gaud, stated that advocates are required to move many times from one court to another to attend to cases and that they interact with clients, court staff and many others on daily basis and maintaining physical distance was not possible. The government sought time for instruction. However, it pleaded to implead the Union of India as a party as the same is being monitored by the Central government. The panel adjourned the matter to Friday.

‘Funds not reaching flood-affected’

The same panel took cognisance of the letter written by Dr Sravan Dasaju complaining of large-scale misuse of funds released from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for Disaster Management. According to the letter, the Telangana government issued proceedings on October 19 ordering the release of Rs 550 crore from the CMRF towards flood relief efforts in Hyderabad. The government announced Rs 10,000 as compensation for every flood-affected household, Rs 1 lakh for the repair of completely devastated house and Rs 50,000 for the repair of every partially devastated or demolished house. The petitioner alleged that the said amounts were being used for political benefits by the ruling government even after more than 15 days since torrential rains lashed Hyderabad. It was also pointed out that in many cases just Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 was being distributed. The petitioner submitted that disbursements of the relief were made only to a few selected families cherrypicked by the local TRS politicians at the instance of the MLA of that constituency or that of the Corporator or the ward level leaders of TRS. In many cases, the cash was distributed by TRS leaders to those people who were not even flood-affected and this was done only to allure voters for the GHMC elections. The Advocate General appearing for the state sought time for getting instructions.

