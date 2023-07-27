Telangana Rains: Road connectivity to several villages impacted in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Nalgonda: Road connectivity to several villages was affected in the erstwhile Nalgonda district due to overflowing of irrigation tanks and streams following the continuous rains.

No vehicle was being allowed on the Suryapet-Warangal Route as the Peddacheruvu was overflowing and water was flowing on the road at Maddirala in Suryapet district.

Road connectivity between Suryapet and Mahabubabad was also disrupted with the Bikketu stream flowing onto the road at Aipur in Athmakur(S) mandal.

Very heavy rain over 100 mm was reported in Thungathurthy, Nagaram and Maddirala mandals in Suryapet district.

In all, 400 mm rain fall was reported in Yadadri Bhongir district and highest rainfall of 108 mm was recorded at Addagudur.

In view of increase of inflow to 14,087 cusecs, seven crest gates of the Musi project were lifted up to four feet to release the water downstream. The outflow was 15,238 cusecs. The water level in the project touched 642.1 feet as against the full reservoir level of 645 feet.