Govt will procure every grain of paddy, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

The Minister made a detailed PowerPoint presentation at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. He provided comparative figures of paddy procurement processes and auctions between the previous government and the current Congress Government

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 08:03 PM

Hyderabad: Assuring that the State government would procure every grain produced by farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy warned of stern action against traders who purchase paddy or other produce below the MSP.

The Minister made a detailed PowerPoint presentation at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

He provided comparative figures of paddy procurement processes and auctions between the previous government and the current Congress Government.

As against 7,031 Paddy Procurement Centers (PPCs) proposed last year, this year, the number has been increased to 7,149 centres. While only 335 PPCs were opened by April 14 last year, this year, as of March 25, 6,919 centres were opened.

So far, a total of 2,69,699 Metric Tonnes of paddy was procured, the Minister said. Listing examples of paddy purchases above MSP, the Minister said in Nizamabad’s Varni area, the purchase rate was Rs 2,350 per quintal.

Similarly, it was between Rs 2,600 and 2,750 in Miryalguda of Nalgonda, Rs 2,300 and 2,900 in Kesamundram of Mahabubabad, and Rs 2,500 and 2,900 in Mangapet of Mulugu district, he said.