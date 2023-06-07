| Telangana Re Think Day To Be Organised In All Ulbs On Every Saturday

The State government on Tuesday issued orders directing the ULBs to promote and sustain the "Reduce Reuse Recycle" (RRR) programme in their respective jurisdictions.

Hyderabad: In order to promote the reuse and recycling of waste materials in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) “Re Think Day” will be organised on every Saturday in the State.

The ULBs will take up various initiatives to create awareness among people about the RRR programme on every Saturday between 8 to 11 am. During the programme discussions on waste management and recycling initiatives would take place at the planning level in every ward.

As per the order, the RRR will be made part of the Self Help Group(SHG) group meeting agenda . The ULBs will take steps to ensure that operation of permanent RRR Centers continues and records of the contribution of used items by citizens and recycling items are maintained.

People can deposit used items such as plastic, old books, clothes and footwear at the RRR centres. The deposited items will be further refurbished, reused or recycled through a network of NGOS, Startups, recyclers or MSMEs by “ReThink knowledge hub”. Currently, there are 1,962 RRR centres in 142 ULBs in the State.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of the Rethink RRR Centre and Environmental Surveillance Lab at the ASCI campus on Monday, announced that “Re Think Day” will be organised on every Saturday in all the ULBs across the State. Following this, the MAUD Department issued orders on Tuesday.

