City youngsters trek Khajaguda Hills to celebrate World Environment Day

Guided by experts, the youngsters ventured through lush green pathways, immersing themselves in the captivating beauty of the local flora and fauna.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation’s Climate Action programme hosted a unique trek to commemorate World Environment Day. Over 25 passionate young environmentalists explored the Khajaguda Hills in the city outskirts on Sunday.

The trek also provided a unique opportunity to understand the local rocks while learning essential practices for preserving our environment.

In addition to experiencing the landscapes, the youth actively engaged in an activity known as plogging – combining jogging with picking up plastic waste. The group cleaned the trekking trail and picked up the scattered plastic bottles and disposed of them.

Speaking about the initiative, Arun Daniel Yellamaty Kumar, the founder and director of the Youngistaan Foundation, expressed the organisation’s goal of actively engaging and empowering young individuals.

“The primary mission of the trek was to inspire young individuals to become guardians of our planet. The group of young adventurers explored, discovered, and found a deep appreciation towards nature,” he shared.

In addition to conducting advocacy sessions, the foundation is deeply committed to reducing waste, minimising carbon footprint, and increasing tree plantation.