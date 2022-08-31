Telangana records 145 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By PTI Published: Published Date - 10:55 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 145 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the state to 8,34,478. Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 79.

A health department bulletin said 338 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,28,822. The recovery rate rose to 99.32 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,086 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 1,545.