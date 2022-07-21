Telangana registers 765 new Covid infections, 356 from GHMC on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 765 Covid positive infections out of which 356 were from areas under GHMC, 58 from Nalgonda, 57 from Rangareddy, 56 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 34 from Khammam while Covid infections in rest of the districts hovered between 10 and 15.

The number of active Covid cases on Thursday was 4,609 while 648 individuals have recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 8,03,661, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 35,094 Covid tests on Thursday out of which results of 569 samples were awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3, 61,62,285 Covid tests.